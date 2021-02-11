Black History Month: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
1. Karma: The 4th Annual Ludacris Foundation Dinner & Casino Night – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Cathy Hughes during Karma: The 4th Annual Ludacris Foundation Dinner & Casino Night – Arrivals at Atlanta Apparel Mart in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,smiling,atlanta,annual event,cathy hughes,georgia – us state,ludacris,zen-like,mart,atlanta apparel,dinner & casino night
2. Cathy HughesSource:Urban One
Cathy Hughes cathy hughes
3. Aretha Franklin and Cathy HughesSource:Jay Silverman
Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes aretha franklin,cathy hughes
4. Radio One Spring Fest – ConcertSource:Getty
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cathy Hughes during Radio One Spring Fest – Concert in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage for Radio One/Hot 107.9) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,florida – usa,cathy hughes,sean combs,sean,miami,entertainment event,spring,radio one
5. T.J. Martell Foundation’s Women of Influence Awards – InsideSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Honoree Cathy Hughes speaks onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation’s Women of Influence Awards on May 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for the T.J. Martell Foundation) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,talking,cathy hughes,t.j. martell foundation,honoree cathy hughes,women of influence awards
6. Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner GalaSource:Getty
Cathy Hughes, Chairman of Radio One with Beyonce during Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala at JW Marriot in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,anniversary,two people,washington dc,award,gala,cathy hughes,dinner,beyonce knowles,chairperson,jw marriott,radio one
7. From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary CelebrationSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 16: Alfred Liggins and Cathy Hughes attends From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary Celebration at Stage 48 on August 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,anniversary,two people,three quarter length,cathy hughes,celebration event
8. ‘The Ultimate Merger’ New York PremiereSource:Getty
NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Television personality Omarosa (L) and TV One founder Cathy Hughes attend ‘The Ultimate Merger’ premiere at Trump Tower on June 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,television show,character,premiere,trump tower,founder,omarosa manigault stallworth,tv one,cathy hughes,the ultimate merger
9. Cathy Hughes On-Air at WOLSource:Radio One
Cathy Hughes On-Air at WOL cathy hughes,radio one,wol
10. Radio One Celebrates Cathy Hughes Day 2016Source:Radio One
Radio One Celebrates Cathy Hughes Day 2016 cathy hughes
11. Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner GalaSource:Getty
Jay-Z, Cathy Hughes and Jerald Levert during Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala at JW Marriot in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,anniversary,washington dc,jay-z,award,gala,cathy hughes,dinner,group,jw marriott,radio one,jerald levert
12. Radio One’s 25th Anniversary Awards Dinner GalaSource:Getty
Beyonce, Cathy Hughes, Chairman of Radio One and Natalie Cole (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,washington dc,cathy hughes,beyonce knowles,natalie cole,group,chairperson,radio one
13. 2010 National Action Network Triumph AwardsSource:Getty
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Governor David Paterson, TV One founder Cathy Hughes, and minister Al Sharpton attend the 2010 National Action Network Triumph Awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,success,award,founder,tv one,cathy hughes,al sharpton,governor,david paterson – american politician,frederick p. rose hall,national action network,jazz at lincoln center,government minister
14. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com
September 12, 2018: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes moderates a discussion with former White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser At The First Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center cathy hughes,valerie jarrett,mayor muriel bowser
15. The RealSource:Warner Bros. Television
Cathy Hughes visits The Real tamera mowry,cathy hughes,pooch hall,adrienne bailon,finesse mitchell,the real,loni love,brian white
16. TV One’s One Christmas Holiday Variety SpecialSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Alfred Liggins, Cathy Hughes and Roland Martin attend TV One’s One Christmas Holiday Variety Special on November 19, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for TV One) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,washington dc,christmas,holiday,tv one,cathy hughes,special,variety,roland martin,alfred liggins
17. The Lexus Listening Lounge Pre-GRAMMY Cocktail Party – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Cathy Hughes, Founder of Radio One and TV One, arrives at the Lexus Listening Lounge pre-Grammy cocktail party at Area Nightclub on February 6, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,usa,looking at camera,arrival,portrait,headshot,california,city of los angeles,tv one,cathy hughes,grammy awards,radio one,area nightclub,lexus listening lounge
18. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com
September 12, 2018: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes moderates a discussion with former White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser At The First Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center cathy hughes,valerie jarrett,mayor muriel bowser
19. Radio One Spring Fest – Day 2 – So So Def Virgin Records Pool PartySource:Getty
Rodney Shealey (Virgin Records) and Cathy Hughes (Founder – Radio One) (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage for Radio One/Hot 107.9) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,cathy hughes,miami,flordia,rodney shealey
20. Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention CenterSource:WOLDCNews.Com
September 12, 2018: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes moderates a discussion with former White House Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser At The First Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center cathy hughes,valerie jarrett,mayor muriel bowser
21. Cathy HughesSource:Radio One
Cathy Hughes cathy hughes