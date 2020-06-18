According to the official website, Juneteenth “is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.” A lot of people would take this time to hang out or relax with friends and family. But why not take this day to educate yourself or learn more about how far we’ve come as a society through movies and ore documentaries.

So we’ve complied 7 movies to watch to ‘celebrate’ Juneteenth. Because we can’t forget our history and how far we’ve come.

RELATED STORY: 5 Things to Know About Juneteenth

7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com