Many cities across the United States have implemented social distancing rules asking people to stay at home as much as possible in an effort to decrease the spread of the Coronavirus.

This is leaving many people at home for days on end looking for things to do. Sure, you can clean, read, write, or take an online class, but a lot of us are watching TV with our new free time.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you’re like me and enjoy re-watching old shows for a bit of nostalgia, here are 6 classic Black TV shows to binge right now:

6 Classic Black TV Shows To Stream Right Now was originally published on blackamericaweb.com