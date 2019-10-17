After a whirlwind courtship and pretty amazing wedding, on October 17 Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir celebrated their second anniversary as husband and wife.

“Happy Anniversary babyyyyyyy @laflare1017 !!! I’m so thankful & blessed to have the perfect husband! Yes I said perfect because u are PERFECT for me!

#1017 #MrandMrsDAVIS 10:17AM #TheWopsters,” the model wrote on Instagram on Thursday wrote with a picture of their nuptials.

As we know, the Wopsters have had some rough times—being separated from 2014-2016 when Gucci was in jail, his infidelity and persistent past drug use—but they have come through it all with strength, love, and resilience.

“Gucci has always meant a lot to me. A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood,” Ka’oir told Fader about the reason she stayed with the rapper while he was in jail.

“I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him. I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him. Why would I turn my back on him now?”

In his 2017 memoir The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, the rapper wrote that prison was a wake-up call for him: “For so long I’d felt like I’d been dealt a bad hand. But prison is a humbling experience. It was hell in there and over time that made me start to appreciate all my blessings on the outside. I had a damn good life waiting for me.”

A good life and most stylish life the duo has. Whether they are flexing in Milan, modeling for Gucci or rocking labels on the beach, this is one of the best-dressed couples (and in love) couples in the game.

Take a look:

20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were The Epitome Of Black (Stylish) Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com