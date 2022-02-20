LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy birthday Rihanna! Today, the Piscean queen turns 34-years-old and she has more than enough to celebrate. From the first time she stepped on the scene, Rih Rih has given us bold confidence and homegirl energy that’s kept fans and followers alike trying to mimic her every move, wanting to adopt an attitude and style like the one and only Rihanna. And on top of recent big baby news, the billionaire mogul has established herself as one of the biggest musicians in the world during her lengthy career and has reigned supreme when it comes to serving LEWKS, giving us statement-making hairstyles, fashionable ensembles, trendy shoes, and even bolder makeup styles.

Now that the Bajan beauty is on top of her game in the beauty, skincare, and lingerie world she’s been focused on leading the charge in her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Savage x Fenty lingerie line with products that every beauty loves. On top of that, she’s incredibly talented, beautiful, and overall super fly! We have no choice but to stan!

To celebrate the award-winning artist on her special birthday today, let’s look back at all the times Rihanna had her foot on our necks when it came to serving looks and setting trends in fashion!

Here are 10 times Rihanna was our fashion queen!

10 Times Rihanna Was Our Fashion Queen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com