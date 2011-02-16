Fasho Celebrity News Post

Although T.I. could not be with his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris on Valentines day, that did not stop him from professing his love for her in the March 2011 issue of XXL Magazine.

Check out what the King of The South had to say about his ride or die chick below.

Can’t say enough about how special of a woman I have. It takes a lot to endure the worst of times and still stay grounded during the best of times. She’s been able to do so for long as I can remember. For all that and more, I just adore her in every way. I love her spirit, her heart, her integrity and her loyalty. She’s the love of my life and the girl of my dreams. I’ve heard so much about it being hard for true love to exist in the fast lanes of Hollywood, when dudes can’t stay respectfully committed and chicks can’t stay out their man’s pockets. But somehow she makes it easy, and we never had those problems.

Some women can’t keep up with their men and other can’t seem to slow theirs down. She’s shown that she can do both in grand fashion. A man like me couldn’t ask for a better match. When the world has turned on me and there is darkness all around, she finds a way to bring light in my life and provide positive energy in the face of some of the most extreme circumstances. As long as we have us, fuck da world….nothing else really matters. I’d lay my life down for her and wouldn’t blink about it. In my eyes, she’s the most beautiful woman inside and out. I wouldn’t trade her for all the sun on the beach. As much as I’ve done wrong in life, I’m convinced that I must’ve done something right to deserve a woman as great as her. And I’ll forever do all I can to continue to show my undying love and appreciation.

Meanwhile, in the same issue, Tiny confesses that if she could have taken the charge for T.I, she would have:

“I feel like, if you don’t know the details on it, you can’t say I could take the fall. If I could have, I would have said, ‘Well, yeah, that’s me.’ But it wasn’t able to be done.

