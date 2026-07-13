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513 Heat

513 Heat: Sunday Cypher x Trey Clue

Published on July 13, 2026

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101.1 The WIZ COOKD DJ J Dough
Three men standing together in front of a banner that says "SUNDAY CYPHER" and "TREY CLUE".
Source: Radio One Cincinnati / Radio One Cincinnati

Trey Clue slid down on the the WIZ studios to talk collabing with IWDWD Co., developing his sound, his enginnering beginnings, and more! Tap into the exclusive interview with Cincy rapper Trey Clue & his Sunday Cypher freestyle!



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