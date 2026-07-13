Ush Bucks Balling! Dave Chappelle’s Shenanigans Completely Steal The Spotlight At Usher’s DC Concert

An unforgettable arena moment turned into a hilarious viral moment when the legendary comedy and classic R&B met during a concert. While fans packed the house expecting a night of high-energy choreography and nostalgic hits, Usher‘s concert took a wildly unexpected turn into a live comedy sketch. During his highly anticipated Washington, D.C., tour stop, the multi-Grammy-winning singer managed to spot a very familiar face hanging out casually in the middle of the crowd, instantly sending the entire stadium into a frenzy.

Source: Kevin Winter/ Kevin Mazur

The hilarious interaction unfolded while the R&B icon was making his way through the audience during a smooth performance of his hit single “Nice & Slow.” Clutched in his hand was his red Goyard duffle bag, which was stuffed to the brim with “Usher Bucks,” which you may remember is the famous faux currency the singer routinely tosses to adoring fans. As screams echoed from every direction, the singer suddenly froze in complete disbelief, cutting into his own lyrics to ask into the live microphone, “Is that Dave Chappelle?”

The stadium cameras quickly panned away from the main stage to find the legendary comedian standing shoulder-to-shoulder with regular concertgoers. As a D.C. native who grew up in nearby Maryland, Chappelle was seemingly having a good time. Keeping things completely casual, he stood wearing a T-shirt that featured his own name boldly printed across the front, holding a glass of brown liquor in one hand and a lit cigarette in the other.

The moment grew even more hysterical as the show kept moving around him. A pole dancer performing on a nearby arena platform playfully shifted her routine to dance directly in front of the comedian, and Dave didn’t skip a beat. With a huge smile on his face, he reached directly into Usher’s luxury duffle bag, grabbed a massive fistful of Usher Bucks, and began triumphantly tossing the fake bills into the air.

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The crowd absolutely erupted into roars of laughter as Chappelle made it rain inside the venue. Fans online immediately began joking that the superstar comedian didn’t look like an invited celebrity guest, but rather like someone’s hilarious uncle who accidentally wandered into the perfect punchline.

Usher’s Concert Set The R&B Tour On Fire

While Usher’s concert stops have become legendary for celebrity sightings and viral fan serenades, Chappelle managed to add the cherry on top.

You may remember that back in April, Usher announced he would be going on tour with his frequent collaborator, Chris Brown. The tour was coined The R&B Tour, playing off of their last names, Raymond and Brown. The announcement comes on the heels of Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour, along with Usher’s Past Present Future Tour and his hugely popular Las Vegas residency.

The pair have linked up musically a few times over the years, including on Brown’s 2014 track “New Flame,” which also featured Rick Ross. The music video for the song even went viral on TikTok, focusing on Usher’s signature glitch dance moves. More recently, Usher jumped on Brown and Bryson Tiller’s track “It Depends (The Remix),” which samples his 1997 hit, “Nice & Slow.”

Ush Bucks Balling! Dave Chappelle’s Shenanigans Completely Steal The Spotlight At Usher’s DC Concert was originally published on bossip.com