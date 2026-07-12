Drake Loses $1M Bet After Conor McGregor Suffers Leg Injury Seconds Into UFC Comeback, Social Media Reacts

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Conor McGregor’s major UFC comeback at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena certainly didn’t live up to the hype.

The UFC champion was out of the sport for five years, and at UFC 239, he was set to battle Max Holloway in a welterweight rematch of their 2013 bout.

McGregor won that match 13 years ago, but Holloway would exact revenge this time around, albeit in a very quick manner.

In the opening seconds of the fight, McGregor threw a running left leg kick to Holloway’s face. He missed, and his right foot buckled instead. Another kick attempt causes him to fall to the mat, and when he tries to square up shortly after, his right leg gives out as he throws a punch.

Holloway gave him a quick calf kick, which he could barely take, which effectively ended the fight. Referee Mike Beltran stepped in and called the fight at 1:09, handing Holloway an uneventful victory.

Still, he reveled in the win.

“Hey guys, let’s give it up to Conor McGregor. What an absolute animal, Holloway said to a very disappointed crowd. “What can I say? He was weak in the knees, I guess.”

McGregor turns 38 soon, and injuries in such a violent contact sport aren’t surprising. Part of the reason he hasn’t fought in five years is that in his last fight, in 2021, he suffered a broken left leg in his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

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There haven’t been any confirmed reports on what exact injury he suffered against Holloway, but UFC president and CEO Dana White told reporters that doctors suspect it’s a torn ACL.

The shocking loss comes as ESPNBet confirms that 92% of people bet on McGregor winning, and it may be the latest victim of the Drake curse.

The Canadian rapper gets roasted because the opponent he bets on often loses.

Ahead of the fight, he posted a screenshot of a $1 million bet on McGregor to win, which would earn him a $2,850,000 payout through his Stake partnership.

“THE MAC IS BACK?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands…Say less @stake,” he wrote as the caption.

Soon after the loss, McGregor hopped on X to describe the “hell” he is in.

“My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell,” he wrote.

In another tweet he vows to make a comeback to the cage, writiing, “I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return.”

See how the sports world is reacting to McGregor’s expedited loss below.