513 Day: Free Citywide Festival

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

We’re turning UP for the city with 513 Day



Join us Wednesday, May 13th from 4–8PM at Fountain Square for a FREE citywide festival celebrating everything that makes the Queen City special!

Live DJs

Performances

Food Trucks

Local Vendors

Interactive Experiences

Family Activities

PLUS appearances from some of the Nati’s own!

Grab your crew & family and come celebrate the city the right way!

Don’t meet us there… BEAT US THERE!

513 Day! Presented by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin

Powered by Fifth Third Bank

With support from Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Metro & Boost Mobile



