513 Day: Free Citywide Festival

- Date/time: May 14, 4:00pm to 8:00pm
We’re turning UP for the city with 513 Day
Join us Wednesday, May 13th from 4–8PM at Fountain Square for a FREE citywide festival celebrating everything that makes the Queen City special!
- Live DJs
- Performances
- Food Trucks
- Local Vendors
- Interactive Experiences
- Family Activities
PLUS appearances from some of the Nati’s own!
Grab your crew & family and come celebrate the city the right way!
Don’t meet us there… BEAT US THERE!
513 Day! Presented by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin
Powered by Fifth Third Bank
With support from Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Metro & Boost Mobile
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