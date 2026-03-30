2026 Spring Fling in Photos

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

Cincinnati showed up and showed out for the 2nd Annual Spring Fling, hosted by Radio One Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission!

Held at the Dunham Recreation Center and presented by the Law Offices of Blake Maislin, the event brought out families from all over the city for a day packed with energy, sunshine, (lots of Nae Nae’ing), and Easter cheer.

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With beautiful weather, guests enjoyed three massive Easter egg hunts, face & hand paintings, live music, Topped Fries food truck, and the chance to grab photos with the Easter Bunny. Excitement peaked when we got everyone’s boots on the ground for a dance battle, giving the kiddos a shot at scoring the giant Easter baskets by CRC.

The fun didn’t stop there. We always have to show the parents love, too. One lucky attendee claimed one of Blake Maislin’s golden candy bar wrappers, earning them a $444 cash prize right on the spot.

Keep clicking to see all the fun and check out photos from Spring Fling!