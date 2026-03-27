2026 Reds Opening Day Parade [PHOTOS]
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Baseball is back! Radio One Cincinnati participated in the 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Thursday, March 26th.
Opening Day, or locally referred to as “Ditch Day”, is one of the most highly-anticipated, non-traditional holiday’s in the Tri-State area. Celebrating America’s first MLB team, Opening Day brings baseball fans from every corner of the country. And, in true fashion, the Cincinnati Reds kicked off the 2025 season against the Boston Red Sox!
MORE: Take Me Out to the Ball Game: Inside GABP’s 2026 Upgrades
Keep clicking to view our FULL gallery of the 2026 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Parade!
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- 2026 Reds Opening Day Parade [PHOTOS]
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