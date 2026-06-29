Sophie Cunningham Explains Viral Pointing Moment, Social Media Has Thoughts

Michael Hickey / Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham took the internet by storm, and all she did was point at another player.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham became social media’s latest popular meme moment after a clip of herself pointing at Phoenix Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner went viral.

Speaking on a June 27 episode of her podcast Show Me Something, Cunningham broke down the now viral moment between herself and Bonner.

“So, what happened is… [DeWanna Bonner] is the one that did something extra, and then Caitlin got the tech. So I walked out there, and I was literally talking to the ref… I was like, ‘Now, Caitlin got one, but why didn’t [Bonner] get one? Because if Caitlin is gonna get one, then she should have got one. It shouldn’t have been one or the other. And I was just kind of pointing, and [Bonner] like, ‘Don’t you point at me!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, shouldn’t have said that,” Cunningham explained.

“And I didn’t say a word,” she continued while recreating the pointing motion, calling it “So stupid! Like, that is the stupidest thing I’ve ever done.”

“I’m telling you, everyone’s like, ‘That is so dumb.’ I think it was so dumb. But it was pissing her off, and I couldn’t help myself. I could not. She was losing her s***, and all I was doing was literally pointing,” Cunningham said.

Regardless of the absurdity of the matter, it became a whole thing on social media, blessing us with memes like this one:

Or other WNBA fans pointing out the double standard regarding Cunningham’s on-court behavior.

“If a black WNBA player carried themselves the way that Sophie Cunningham does yall would be calling them trash and ghetto. Someone need to humble her,” one social media user wrote.

No lies detected there.

You can see more reactions to Sophie Cunningham’s viral moment below.