What Ohio’s Snow Emergency Levels Mean

Source: Ken Stewart / Getty

A handful counties across Ohio remain under Level 2 and Level 3 snow emergencies following the weekend winter storm. Hazardous road conditions are still ongoing despite clean up efforts, so residents are urged to limit travel unless absolutely necessary.

In addition to snow-covered roadways, the light, powdery state of the snow has made conditions even more dangerous. Gusty winds are blowing snow across highways, reducing visibility, while icy patches are expected to develop in parts of the region, according to the forecast.

Here’s a breakdown of what each snow emergency level means and how it may impact travel and work schedules:

Level 1 Snow Emergency

Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing, and drifting snow, and some roads may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive with caution. While no roads are closed, unnecessary travel is discouraged.