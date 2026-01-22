Winter Storm Essential Check List
Bottled water – at least 1 gallon per person per day for 3 days (or more).
Non-perishable food – canned goods, dry pasta, energy bars, soups, peanut butter.
Manual can opener – essential if power goes out.
Flashlights – multiple, reliable ones.
Extra batteries – for flashlights, radios, devices.
Battery-powered/hand-crank radio – for weather updates.
Warm blankets and sleeping bags – for staying warm.
Extra warm clothing – hats, gloves, socks, layers up if you have to!
Portable phone chargers/power banks – keep devices alive.
Medications & prescriptions – refill any needed now.
First aid kit – fully stocked for minor injuries.
Sanitation supplies – wet wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer.
Pet food & supplies – your pets need to eat too.
Candles & matches/lighters – for light and small heat sources.
Snow shovel or ice scraper – for clearing walkways and vehicles.
Sand/cat litter – helps with traction on icy steps and driveways.
Car emergency kit – blankets, water, snacks, flashlight.
Fuel for heaters or camping stove– propane, butane, etc.
Important documents in waterproof bag – ID, insurance, prescriptions.
Gas – Fill your car’s gas tank you may need heat, travel or to charge your devices if you cant get a portable
Very important note: Keep carbon monoxide detectors working if using alternative heat sources
Stay Warm, Stay Safe!
