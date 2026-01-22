Listen Live
Winter Storm Essential Check List

Here are essential items you should buy now before the winter storm hits, including food, water, and emergency supplies to stay safe.

Published on January 22, 2026

FRANCE-SUPERMARKET-CONSUMER-LARGE-RETAIL-STORES-SAINT-PAUL-LES-D
Source: VERONIQUE TOURNIER / Getty

Bottled water – at least 1 gallon per person per day for 3 days (or more). 

Non-perishable food – canned goods, dry pasta, energy bars, soups, peanut butter. 

Manual can opener – essential if power goes out. 

Flashlights – multiple, reliable ones. 

Extra batteries – for flashlights, radios, devices. 

Battery-powered/hand-crank radio – for weather updates. 

Warm blankets and sleeping bags – for staying warm. 

Extra warm clothing – hats, gloves, socks, layers up if you have to! 

Portable phone chargers/power banks – keep devices alive. 

Medications & prescriptions – refill any needed now. 

First aid kit – fully stocked for minor injuries. 

Sanitation supplies – wet wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer. 

Pet food & supplies – your pets need to eat too. 

Candles & matches/lighters – for light and small heat sources. 

Snow shovel or ice scraper – for clearing walkways and vehicles. 

Sand/cat litter – helps with traction on icy steps and driveways. 

Car emergency kit – blankets, water, snacks, flashlight. 

Fuel for heaters or camping stove– propane, butane, etc. 

Important documents in waterproof bag – ID, insurance, prescriptions. 

Gas – Fill your car’s gas tank you may need heat, travel or to charge your devices if you cant get a portable

Very important note: Keep carbon monoxide detectors working if using alternative heat sources

Stay Warm, Stay Safe!

Winter Storm Essential Check List was originally published on majic945.com

