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Kid Cudi VIP Experience: Enter Today!

Published on April 29, 2026

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101.1 The WIZ COOKD DJ J Dough
WIZ Kid Cudi VIP Experience Promo
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The Wiz is giving you the chance to win a Kid Cudi VIP Experience!

We’re talking: premium seats in the FIRST 15 rows…

PLUS access to the exclusive “Kid Cudi VIP Lounge” before the show!

Don’t miss your shot to experience Cudi like a VIP. Enter below for your chance to win!


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