Kid Cudi VIP Experience: Enter Today!
101.1 The Wiz is giving you the chance to win a Kid Cudi VIP Experience!
We’re talking: premium seats in the FIRST 15 rows…
PLUS access to the exclusive “Kid Cudi VIP Lounge” before the show!
Don’t miss your shot to experience Cudi like a VIP. Enter below for your chance to win!
- Kid Cudi VIP Experience: Enter Today!
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