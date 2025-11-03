Listen Live
Entertainment

2025 Halloween Jamboree [PHOTOS]

Published on November 3, 2025

2025 Halloween Jamboree
Source: Tiara Sowels / Ohio Media School

Cloudy skies and a chilly breeze didn’t stop the fun last week as families packed in Sawyer Point for this year’s Halloween Jamboree, presented by Radio One Cincinnati and The Law Offices of Blake Maislin.

Our new carnival-style celebration brought all the fall vibes: pumpkin and face painting, games, inflatables, and endless candy… You name it! Food trucks lined the park serving warm bites to parents while kids showed off their costumes.

The free community event ran from noon to 3PM and stamped the perfect kickoff to Fall season in Cincinnati.

Check out the gallery below to see all the fun from the Halloween Jamboree!

2025 Halloween Jamboree
Source: Tiara Sowels / Ohio Media School
