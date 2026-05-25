Scarlett Johansson Leaves Marvel To Join Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman II’

Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It’s beginning to look like Marvel Studios and DC are continuing to trade franchise players as another former Avenger has signed up to become a part of the rebooted DC universe.

Days after it was confirmed that Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier) was cast to play Harvey Dent/Two-Face in The Batman II, Variety is reporting that he’ll be joined by fellow Avenger, Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), in Matt Reeves’ upcoming blockbuster. Taking on the role of Harvey Dent’s fiancé, Gilda Dent, Johansson now finds herself alongside two MCU alumni in Sebastian Stan and Brian Tyree Henry (The Eternals), whose roles have yet to be revealed.

While this may be a blow to comic book fans hoping to see Black Widow return in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars (it’s still possible), we can’t be mad at these Hollywood actors for finding life after one comic book universe in another comic book universe.

Variety reports:

While plot details are tightly under wraps, in addition to the winter setting, Reeves did say the film will focus more on the character of Bruce Wayne since “the first is so focused on Batman.” Reeves pointed out that in previous films, the origin story is often the meat of Wayne’s background, but with “The Batman Part II,” fans will see the man behind the mask in new ways.

He revealed, “[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch,” Reeves said. “But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.”

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While no one is sure who the main villain of the film will be, rumors are circulating that Mr. Freeze may make his long- awaited return to the silver screen after Arnold Schwarzenegger butchered the character in the train wreck that was 1997’s Batman & Robin. Expected to return is Colin Farrell’s fantastic iteration of The Penguin along with Barry Keoghan’s suspect version of The Joker. Seriously, we hope he’s not the actual Joker of this Batman universe. No shots. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Scarlett Johansson joining Matt Reeves’ Batman universe? Should comic book movies continue to recruit famous Hollywood actors or look to break new talent? Let us know in the comments section below.

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Marvel To Join Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman II’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com