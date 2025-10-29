85 South Show – Spin the Block Comedy Tour

- Date/time: Oct 30, 12:18am
Spin the Block with the three hottest comedians in the game… The 85 South Show is BACK in the Nati!
Going down Saturday, November 29th at Heritage Bank Center – featuring DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean!
To purchase tickets and additional information, click here.
