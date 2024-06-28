Listen Live
Food & Drink

Foodie Fridays: San Jeanetta’s Table

Published on June 28, 2024

Foodie Fridays San Jeanetta's Table

This week we’re highlighting something fresh and new! San Jeanetta’s Table, a Black-owned eatery run by husband and wife duo Chef Dion and Tiffany Metts, offers a mouth-watering selection of plates at two locations in the Cincinnati area. The brand new location, formerly known as 6 ‘N The Mornin’, is at 7714 Montgomery Rd Unit H. The second location is inside adult playground, Covington Yard at 401 Greenup St. in Covington.

Foodie Fridays San Jeanetta's Table

What We Got:

– Aunt Bae (MacBowl)

– Cleo Grits

– Jamaican Joe Chicken Sandwich

– Rodeo Joe Chicken

– Wing Dinner

– Saucy Angie Fry

Foodie Fridays San Jeanetta's Table

San Jeanetta’s Table started as a pop-up and quickly grew in popularity. They eventually took their talents to Madisonville where they became apart of Element Eatery food hall. Now, San Jeanetta’s Table offers dine-in, carryout, and delivery options, keeping it convenient for all dining preferences. The Covington location is especially appealing to pet owners, as it is situated in a pet-friendly environment.

For those seeking a unique, yet “down home” flavor experience, San Jeanetta’s Table is your go-to.

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday between 3:25pm-5:00pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

