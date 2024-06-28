Foodie Fridays: San Jeanetta’s Table

This week we’re highlighting something fresh and new! San Jeanetta’s Table, a Black-owned eatery run by husband and wife duo Chef Dion and Tiffany Metts, offers a mouth-watering selection of plates at two locations in the Cincinnati area. The brand new location, formerly known as 6 ‘N The Mornin’, is at 7714 Montgomery Rd Unit H. The second location is inside adult playground, Covington Yard at 401 Greenup St. in Covington.
What We Got:
– Aunt Bae (MacBowl)
– Cleo Grits
– Jamaican Joe Chicken Sandwich
– Rodeo Joe Chicken
– Wing Dinner
– Saucy Angie Fry
San Jeanetta’s Table started as a pop-up and quickly grew in popularity. They eventually took their talents to Madisonville where they became apart of Element Eatery food hall. Now, San Jeanetta’s Table offers dine-in, carryout, and delivery options, keeping it convenient for all dining preferences. The Covington location is especially appealing to pet owners, as it is situated in a pet-friendly environment.
For those seeking a unique, yet “down home” flavor experience, San Jeanetta’s Table is your go-to.
