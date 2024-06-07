Listen Live
Foodie Fridays: Shango’s Urban Taqueria

Published on June 7, 2024

Foodie Friday Shango's Urban Taqueria

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Welcome to Shango’s Urban Taqueria, a vibrant fusion eatery located at Gatherall Hall in Norwood. This unique dining destination blends American, Caribbean, Jamaican, Mexican, and other Afro-diaspora flavors.

 

Most Popular Menu Items:

Afro-diaspora Tacos

Nachos

Wings

Foodie Friday Shango's Urban Taqueria

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Foodie Friday Shango's Urban Taqueria

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Shango’s is not only known for its diverse menu but also for its budget-friendly pricing, with meals ranging from $10 to $20 per person. The taqueria is vegetarian-friendly and features a full-service bar.

Services and Amenities:

Delivery Services Available

Carryout and Dine-in Options

Accepts Debit/Credit, Apple Pay, and Tap N Pay

Wheelchair Accessible

Whether you’re craving tex-mex, bar food, or a refreshing cocktail, Shango’s Urban Taqueria has something to satisfy everyone.

Don’t miss out on their monthly brunches and signature dishes that celebrate the rich flavors of the Afro-diaspora.

Foodie Friday Shango's Urban Taqueria

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Special Offer: Receive a free Grandma Salley Fried Chicken Taco with a purchase of $20 or more.

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday between 3:25pm-5:00pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find "Foodies" online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

