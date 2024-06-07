Foodie Fridays: Shango’s Urban Taqueria

Welcome to Shango’s Urban Taqueria, a vibrant fusion eatery located at Gatherall Hall in Norwood. This unique dining destination blends American, Caribbean, Jamaican, Mexican, and other Afro-diaspora flavors.
Most Popular Menu Items:
Afro-diaspora Tacos
Nachos
Wings
Shango’s is not only known for its diverse menu but also for its budget-friendly pricing, with meals ranging from $10 to $20 per person. The taqueria is vegetarian-friendly and features a full-service bar.
Services and Amenities:
Delivery Services Available
Carryout and Dine-in Options
Accepts Debit/Credit, Apple Pay, and Tap N Pay
Wheelchair Accessible
Whether you’re craving tex-mex, bar food, or a refreshing cocktail, Shango’s Urban Taqueria has something to satisfy everyone.
Don’t miss out on their monthly brunches and signature dishes that celebrate the rich flavors of the Afro-diaspora.
Special Offer: Receive a free Grandma Salley Fried Chicken Taco with a purchase of $20 or more.
Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday between 3:25pm-5:00pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!
Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
