Food & Drink

Foodie Fridays: Southern Grace Eats featuring Papa Foodie!

Published on June 14, 2024

Foodie Fridays Southern Grace

Southern Grace Eats, a charming gem nestled in Evanston, serves up soulful Southern cuisine with a modern twist. This black woman-owned business is celebrated for its welcoming atmosphere and delicious dishes that blend traditional Southern flavors with contemporary flair.

Foodie Fridays Southern Grace

Cutie decided to bring Papa Foodie along for a Father’s Day collaboration! Southern Grace Eats provided them with a wonderful spread featuring:

– JasBerry Juice

– Salmon Croquettes over Rice

– Fried Grippo Wings

– Fried Chicken Sandwich

– Strawberry Summer Salad

– Sides: Mac, Yams, Collard Greens, Green Beans, and Corn Bread

Foodie Fridays Southern Grace

Foodie Fridays Southern Grace

Southern Grace Eats is vegan and vegetarian-friendly, ensuring there’s something for everyone. With meals priced between $10 and $30 per person, it offers a budget-friendly dining experience without compromising on quality.

Services and Amenities:

– Accepts Debit/Credit, Tap N Pay, and Apple Pay

– Carryout and Dine-in Options

– Outdoor Seating Available

– Reservations Accepted (including group reservations)

– Senior and Veteran Discounts Available

Foodie Fridays Southern Grace

Southern Grace is perfect for family dinners, casual get-togethers, or simply satisfying your comfort food cravings. Come for the food, stay for the grace!

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday between 3:25pm-5:00pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

Need more Foodie Fridays?

Shango’s Urban Taqueria

Nonstop Flavor

dEcORa Eatery &amp; Drinkery

