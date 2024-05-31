Listen Live
Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor

Published on May 31, 2024

In a city full of budding restaurants and lounges, one thing that always rings true? Food trucks!

Nonstop Flavor, located at 2260 Waycross Rd. in Forest Park, is a vibrant food truck serving up Caribbean-style dishes with an American twist. This food truck is known for its incredible flavors, having every bite packed with quality taste and excitement.

Of course, we’ve got to give you the full rundown on what to try when you visit Nonstop Flavor!

Nonstop Flavor Highlights:

Mango Lemonade

Mango Pineapple Carrot with Ginger Juice

Jerk Cheesy Fries

Jerk Chicken Smacky

Yum Yum Smacky

Bang Bang Salmon

Jerk Chicken Fried Rice

Jerk Chicken Wings

Spicy BBQ Mac & Cheese

 

Nonstop Flavor is open Wednesday to Saturday, 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Perfect for lunch and dinner.

For those dine-in fans, Nonstop Flavor plans to open a physical location by August, promising even more accessibility to their Caribbean offerings.

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday between 3:25pm-5:00pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

