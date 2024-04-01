Storm Reid And Her Gorgeous Hair Are The New Ambassadors For Kiss Colors & Care Hair Brand

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Storm Reid has been named the new ambassador of the award-winning textured hair brand KISS Colors & Care. The Emmy award-winning actress knows a thing or two about slaying many hairstyles, making this collaboration a match made in hair heaven.

Reid’s style is one for the books. The Atlanta native has served on several red carpets in dashing designer threads and fabulous hairdos. From sassy knotless braids to straight tresses and more, Reid has proven herself to be a style chameleon.

“Storm embodies confidence, creativity, and authenticity both on and off the screen, which is why we are proud to welcome her as KISS Colors & Care’s newest brand partner. Storm’s fearless approach to beauty and keen sense of style echoes our shared commitment to empowering confidence and individuality through self-expression,” stated Jennifer Clark, Director of Marketing.

Storm Reid x KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care is an advocate for the hair needs of the textured hair community. The brand is dedicated to creating products specifically designed for curly and coily hair types. The hair haven prides itself on honoring diversity, individuality, and empowerment as it relates to the mane, and according to Reid, this is what attracted her to the brand.

“I am beyond excited to join KISS Colors & Care in celebrating confidence, self-expression, and the beauty of diversity,” the star said in a press release. Hair has always been a powerful form of expression for me to showcase my creativity and individuality, and I believe that everyone should feel empowered to do the same. Through this partnership, I hope to inspire others to embrace the uniqueness of their beauty and express themselves fearlessly.”

In addition to the partnership with Reid, KISS Colors & Care has curated a collection of hair styling products and accessories for braided hairstyles just in time for spring and summer. The Braiding Gel collection includes gel, braid sheen refresher, braid charms, and a selection of satin scarves to accessorize and customize any look.

