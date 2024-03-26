If Jackie Aina’s New Fragrances Smell Half As Good As Her IG Reels Look We Have To Get All Of Them

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

OG hair and beauty influencer Jackie Aina has new fragrances for the girlies to try. But, this time, the perfume is her own.

With a new fragrance line, Jackie is expanding her lifestyle brand, Forvr Mood, into the body scent industry. Jackie has been teasing the upcoming perfumes on social media for some time – and her fans are waiting with bated breath.

In other words, the girlies’ coins are ready. One fan commented on a recent post, “I took a break from writing my dissertation for this announcement so imma need y’all to run these comments up so she can just tell me how much money I’m gonna spend .”

Jackie Aina speaks – and we listen. She is known to set trends and spot them.

The self-described “professional makeup artist turned YouTube superstar” now looks to use her beauty superpowers with a line of new fragrances. The Forvr Mood scents add to the brand’s current lineup of candles, tote bags, and satin pillowcases.

Jackie Aina’s new fragrance line has a perfume scent to match our ‘FORVR MOOD.’

The launch includes fragrances “You Remind Me,” “NDA,” “I Am Her,” and “Hard To Get.” Each is packaged in jewel-shaped pastel-colored glass bottles and has a unique scent and vibe.

According to social media, “Hard To Get” gives the girlies lemon, jasmine, and whipped vanilla. Jackie calls the scent “memorable,” ”decadent,” and “charming.” She dropped a reel for the perfume reflecting all those descriptors wearing a canary yellow spaghetti strap bodycon dress with a modest fur hemline.

“I Am Her,” on the other end of the smell spectrum, has red velvet, raspberry, pear, and oud notes. Embodying “aspirational femininity,” Jackie posted content promoting the sexy perfume. She wears a diamond mini dress with a plunging U-neck and a pink fringe flirty skirt.

A fine fragrance collection by FORVR MOOD will be available starting April 2 at Sephora.com and ForvrMood.com and on April 4 in Sephora stores. HB, which one speaks to you?

