Listen Live
Sports

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb warned Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis against leaving Capital One Arena before the end of their lease in 2047, stating legal obligations bind the teams to the venue.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

In a letter dated March 18, Schwalb accused Leonsis’s company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, of breaking commitments by engaging with Virginia for a move. He urged a return to negotiations with D.C. officials, who are offering $500 million for arena upgrades.

RELATED: Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

Despite this contention, Monumental believes they can legally opt out of the extension. This dispute raises the possibility of litigation amidst Leonsis’s difficulties in securing support for a new Virginia arena.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Sports

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

Incognito and Misses Prom Hook Up Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 & Tickets to 21 Savage!

Foodie Friday Katch the Kitchen WHM
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Katch the Kitchen

Foodie Fridays Big Jays Place Black History Month
Cincy

Foodie Friday’s: Big Jay’s Place

Obituaries

WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close