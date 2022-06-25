Local
Radio One Cincinnati: Back to School Sneaker Drive

Radio One Cincinnati Sneaker Drive 2022

101.1 The Wiz presents their first-ever SNEAKER DRIVE. We’re collecting brand new shoe donations for school-aged children at 705 Central Ave, Monday thru Friday between 9am and 5pm or Saturdays from Noon until 3pm July 1st – July 29th.

