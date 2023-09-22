What You Need To Know: The Kroger Wellness Festival featuring Venus Williams, Chad Johnson, and MORE!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kroger is gearing up to host its FREE Annual Wellness Festival, set to draw thousands of visitors to Downtown Cincinnati this weekend! The event boasts an array of attractions, including multiple celebrity appearances, complimentary product samples, culinary exhibitions, fitness sessions, and more! Below, you’ll find thorough details about this weekend’s exciting festival.

When & Where:

This year’s festival will take place September 22nd and 23rd, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Banks, located in downtown Cincinnati. The festival spans from Second Street and Freedom Way, stretching to Joe Nuxhall Way to Elm Street at The Banks.

Parking Information:

The vicinity offers over 7,000 parking spots in and around The Banks. You can explore various parking options via https://thebankspublicpartnership.com/parking-at-the-banks/.

Celebrity Lineup:

The 2023 Kroger Wellness Festival has an impressive lineup of celebrities, including:

Professional tennis player Venus Williams

Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson

WWE Champion and actor John Cena

Actress Cameron Diaz

Food Network chef Amanda Freitag

TV host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots

Professional street basketball player Grayson Boucher

Super Bowl champions Eli Peyton Manning

Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint

In addition to these stars, there will be two free concerts featuring Barenaked Ladies on Friday and Flo Rida on Saturday.

The Barenaked Ladies are scheduled to perform on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the BODYARMOR Stage, while Flo Rida will take the stage on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Kenvue Stage.

The festival will also showcase local favorites, such as Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marty Brennaman and his wife, Amanda, Chef Christian Gill, Drew and Lea Lachey, NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz, and bartender Molly Wellmann.

Event Schedule:

Here’s a breakdown of the festival’s events on both days:

Friday, September 22:

11-11:30 a.m. — Campbell’s Food as Medicine Stage: Marty Brennaman and his wife, Amanda, share comfort meal recipes.

11:15-12 p.m. — American Greetings Stage: Dylan Barbour discusses the evolving employer landscape and the future of the workforce.

12:15-12:45 p.m. — Campbell’s Food as Medicine Stage: Chef Christian Gill leads the Culinary Creator Challenge with a healthy twist on Cincinnati recipes.

12:30-1:15 p.m. — Gatorade Stage: Venus Williams leads a fireside chat on leadership and resilience.

1:15-2 p.m. — Saratoga Stage: Mindfulness expert Meriden McGraw explores digital detox.

1:30-2 p.m. — BODYARMOR Stage: Basketball fundamentals and mindset with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

4:15-5 p.m. — Kenvue Stage: Amanda Kloots leads an empowering HIIT workout.

Saturday, September 23:

11 a.m.-12 p.m. — BODYARMOR Stage: Workout session with Chad Johnson, FC Cincinnati player Michael Millay, and team.

12:15-1 p.m. — Saratoga Stage: Powerful stories of peak performers who defy the odds.

12:15-1 p.m. — Campbell’s Food as Medicine Stage: Cameron Diaz shares organic recipes for longevity and healthy aging.

12:45-1:15 p.m. — BODYARMOR Stage: Krojis and mascots join a TikTok dance routine.

1:15-2 p.m. — Gatorade Stage: John Cena hosts a fierce workout presented by Cornerstone Fitness.

1:45-2:15 p.m. — Campbell’s Food as Medicine Stage: Food Network Chef Amanda Freitag explores plant-based meals.

2:30-3:30 p.m., — Kenvue Stage: Molly Wellmann leads a tequila spirits demonstration (21+ ID required).

2:45-3:30 p.m. — BODYARMOR Stage: Drew and Lea Lachey present “label•less,” their musical focusing on societal issues.

3-3:45 p.m. — Campbell’s Food as Medicine Stage: Chad Johnson and Chris Marschall discuss the health benefits of alcohol abstinence.

4-4:45 p.m. — Gatorade Stage: NFL Super Bowl champions Eli and Peyton Manning share their secrets to peak performance.

Road Closures:

Several streets will be temporarily closed for the event:

Starting September 19th at 9 a.m.: Freedom Way: Closed to through traffic between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way Marian Spencer Way: Closed to through traffic south of Second Street (garage access maintained) Theodore M Berry Way: Closed east of the roundabout

Starting September 20th at 10 p.m.: Second Street: Closed between Elm Street and Walnut Street/Marian Spencer Way Race Street: Closed south of Third Street (garage access maintained from Freedom Way) Vine Street/Rosa Parks Street: Closed south of Third Street (garage access maintained from Freedom Way)



For additional details, please visit the official Kroger Wellness Festival website.