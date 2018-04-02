Cameron Diaz Has Officially Retired from Acting

Cameron Diaz Has Officially Retired from Acting

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
Selma Blair apparently was not wrong when she claimed Cameron Diaz was stepping away from acting to focus on her marriage to Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden instead.

Entertainment Weekly sat down with The Sweetest Thing co-stars Christina Applegate, Diaz, and Blair to reminisce about working on the film. The trio discussed reuniting when Diaz said, “Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I’m down. I’m literally doing nothing.” After Applegate said she was semi-retired from acting to raise her children, Diaz responded, “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.” Blair said she would be down for a reunion as well.

Earlier in March, Blair told Evening Standard, “I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like, ‘I’m done.’” Blair later said she was kidding and joked that she needed to retire from being Diaz’s spokesperson.

The Sweetest Thing is a 2002 raunchy rom-com that is seen as a precursor to films like Bridesmaids and Girls Trip. Diaz stars as Christina Walters, a player who constantly seems to be moving from one man to the next. Applegate and Blair play her two best friends.

 

