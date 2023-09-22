Listen Live
Cincinnati: Burrow Says His Calf Feels Better

Cincinnati: Burrow Says His Calf Feels Better

Published on September 22, 2023

Joe Burrow says his calf feels better and he will be ready for Monday Night Football to take on the Rams.

Via Fox19

Burrow said his calf was feeling better, and was preparing to play on Monday, but the team would make the decision.

He injured his calf on July 27, early in the preseason, and aggravated it in a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

“Just feeling better, not as sore,” Burrow said. “Time heals, so we’ll see. That may not be my decision to make. I’m preparing like I’m playing a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’ll be prepared, too. That may not be my decision to make.”

