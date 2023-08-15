Listen Live
Trending
Homepage Events

Just announced – Lil Uzi Vert Oct 24th is SOLD OUT, Announces 2nd date – Oct 25th!!!!

Just announced - Lil Uzi Vert Oct 24th is SOLD OUT, Announces 2nd date - Oct 25th!!!!

Published on August 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Lil Uzi has officially sold out for October 24th and now he’s adding a second show October 25th at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center! You have another chance to see Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour on us before you can buy them! Tap in all week long with Nailz and Tropikana to win!

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close