Just announced – Lil Uzi Vert Oct 24th is SOLD OUT, Announces 2nd date – Oct 25th!!!!

Lil Uzi has officially sold out for October 24th and now he’s adding a second show October 25th at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center! You have another chance to see Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour on us before you can buy them! Tap in all week long with Nailz and Tropikana to win!
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat