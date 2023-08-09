101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

In a special election held on Tuesday (August 8), Ohio voters definitely rejected a proposal dubbed Issue 1, which would’ve made it substantially more difficult to amend the state constitution.

Had Issue 1 passed, the threshold to make changes in the constitution would’ve risen from 50%, plus 1 vote, all the way up to 60%. A marked difference, and one that some argue would’ve gone against the fundamental principles of democracy.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From CBS News:

Related Stories What’s On The Ballot For The Ohio Special Election

“By rejecting Issue 1, Ohioans rejected special interests and demanded that democracy remain where it belongs — in the hands of voters, not the rich and powerful,” Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio posted on social media.

The outcome of Tuesday’s special election maintains the lower bar that has been in place since 1912 and could pave the way for approval of the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot in November that seeks to protect abortion rights.

President Biden also made a statement regarding the failed change.

“Today, Ohio voters rejected an effort by Republican lawmakers and special interests to change the state’s constitutional amendment process,” President Biden said in his press conference. “This measure was a blatant attempt to weaken voters’ voices and further erode the freedom of women to make their own health care decisions. Ohioans spoke loud and clear, and tonight democracy won.”

To read the entire CBS News report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Ohio Votes Against Issue 1 In Special Election was originally published on wzakcleveland.com