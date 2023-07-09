101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Rose is rocking a brand new look these days!

The reality TV queen took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal brand new hairstyle in an IG post and we’re loving this new look on the media personality! In her multi photo post, Rose shared a photo set of herself after she traded n her signature blonde, bald haircut for long, wavy blonde tresses. She rocked the style with a slight middle part to let the locs frame both sides of her face. She wore the look out and about in NYC while rocking a tight, curve hugging colorful dress and blinged out jewelry around her neck and for her earrings.

As for her shoes, she complimented the look with clear pointed toe heels and modeled the look to perfection for her millions of Instagram followers.

“Had a Blast in NYC ” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Amber’s fans were loving this new look and flooded her comment section with a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis to show their stamps of approval!

Beauties, what do you think about Amber’s new hair? Did she nail it?

RELATED STORIES:

A Very Pregnant Amber Rose Is Getting Dragged For Promoting Pregnancy Flat Tummy Tea

Amber Rose Introduced Meagan Good To The Eyebrow Transplant Procedure

Amber Rose Reveals New Hair In Latest Instagram Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com