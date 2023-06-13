This Cincinnati Beer Selected Top 50 in the World

According to Men’s Journal, one beer made in Cincinnati, Ohio is not just good, but it’s top 50 on the entire planet good.
Urban Artifact’s Gadget, a fruited sour ale, is made with blackberries, raspberries, and vanilla beans. Its unique blend of flavors was good enough for no. 41 on the list.
With a 7.9% ABV, Men’s Journal said the following about Urban Artifact’s Gadget:
This Cincinnati brewery specializes in massively fruited sour ales it calls Midwest Fruit Tars. They deliver balance, zippy acidity, and plenty of real fruit character without the cloying sweetness. Our favorite example is The Gadget. It’s crammed with raspberries and blackberries, while vanilla beans add a bit of perceived sweetness.
To check out the entire beer list from Men’s Journal, [click here].
Cleveland, Ohio’s Holiday Beer from Great Lakes Brewing landed at no. 48.
