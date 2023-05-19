Halle Bailey Reveals Sister Chloe Bailey’s Sweet Reaction To Seeing ‘The Little Mermaid’ For The First Time

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe Bailey have the sweetest sisterly bond. And I can relate, having three sisters (and one brother of my own), there’s nothing like the support and approval of your bestie since birth. We caught up with Halle a few days after the LA world premiere of The Little Mermaid and the angelic singer-turned-actress opened up to us about meeting Offset and Cardi B’s daughter Kulture and Kalea, her sister’s reaction to the film, Ariel having locs, and her own personal style.

Halle is currently promoting the live-action remake of the classic Disney film, and even though her sister Chloe Bailey is on tour promoting her new album In Pieces, the buxom beauty stopped what she was doing to attend the LA world premiere of the Disney flick and show up for her sister.

Halle revealed her sister’s reaction to the film, saying “I was so happy she was there. She sat next to me the whole night and was squeezing my hand, so hard, the whole time we were watching,” she said. “This was her first time being able to see it because she’s been on tour, she’s been doing amazing promoting her album In Pieces out now. I’m so proud of her I felt overjoyed when I got her stamp of approval.”

Halle also gushed over meeting Kulture and Kalea, saying, “I truly have just been in like a dreamlike state the past few days, especially after the premiere, which was such a lovely night and seeing all of the beautiful Children come out like Kulture, who’s such a beautiful, beautiful soul.” She continued, “And you know, there’s so many other amazing daughters like Tia and Tamara, they brought their daughters who are just amazing and have been such an inspiration to me.”

Watch, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Halle Bailey Stuns In A Mermaid-Style Michael Fausto Gown On ‘;American Idol’s Disney Night

Offset Took His Daughters To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere And It Is The Sweetest Thing

Halle Bailey Reveals Sister Chloe Bailey’s Sweet Reaction To Seeing ‘The Little Mermaid’ For The First Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com