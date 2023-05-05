101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti and Mya are national treasures that should be protected at all costs. A clip of the two R&B pillars resurfaced on social media, and their timeless and ageless beauty has taken the internet by storm.

In the clip, the ladies stop to pose for a photo together, and although both women are in their 40s, they look just like they did in the early 2000s. You should study Ashanti and Mya closely if you need proof that Black does not crack.

Mya is very transparent about her holistic lifestyle, which keeps her mind, body, and soul in the best shape possible. And while we’re unsure of Ashanti’s workout regimen, she definitely spends some time in the gym because she is stacked!

The Twitter comments did not disappoint. The resurfaced clip reminded everyone just how gracefully the two are aging as if we could forget.

We love to see it! Shout out to these Queens for giving us classic, unfiltered and unproblematic vibes since their reign in the early 2000s. Both Mya and Ashanti are a vibe that transcends across generations. We love to see it!

This Throwback Clip Of Ashanti And Mya Has The Internet In Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com