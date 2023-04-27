The Houston Texans have selected Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud No. 2 overall at this year’s NFL Draft.
Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter for the Buckeyes. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in each of those seasons.
Stroud is the eighth Buckeye drafted in the top three over the last ten years.
CJ Stroud Selected No. 2 Overall by the Texans was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
