Drake Moves Houston and Dallas Tour Dates To Fall, Adds Austin Show

Four-time GRAMMY-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake today announced he is rescheduling his Houston (June 21-22) and Dallas (June 24-25) performances and due to demand, is adding an Austin date to his highly-anticipated 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour with 21 Savage, presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite.

Produced by Live Nation, Drake will now perform at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15; at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, on Sunday, September 17 and Monday, September 18; and at Moody Center in Austin, TX, on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Drake is also adding a fourth show in Inglewood, CA, and Brooklyn, NY, as well as a second show in Glendale, AZ, and Nashville, TN. He’s also adding new dates in Columbus, OH; Memphis, TN; Denver, CO; Austin, TX, and Charlotte, NC. He will now close out the tour with back to back shows in his hometown of Toronto, bringing the run of shows to a massive 54 dates across North America.

The New Orleans, LA; Nashville, TN; Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Miami, FL, and Atlanta, GA, dates, originally slated between June 16, 2023 and July 2, 2023, will be rescheduled to take place between September 14, 2023 and October 2, 2023. Full routing can be found below. Further details will be sent directly to ticket holders and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new date will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales (details below) beginning on Wednesday, April 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, April 28 starting at 12 pm at drakerelated.com. Onsale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

* Please note, tickets for rescheduled dates will not be included in either presale or the general onsale.

