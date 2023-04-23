According to NBC4i, a plane departing John Glenn International Airport Sunday morning caught fire and had to complete an emergency landing.
According to a release from the airport, a plane had a reported engine fire while in the air at around 8 a.m. Emergency crews were sent to the airport around that time as the plane landed back at John Glenn safely.
NBC4 spoke with a passenger on the plane who said it was an American Airlines flight that was heading to Phoenix. The passenger told NBC4 that the pilot of the flight said a flock of geese flew into the engine, likely causing the engine fire.
Ohio: Plane departing from airport lands safely after catching fire was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
