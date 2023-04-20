Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2, Replaced By Blink-182

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Coachella 2023 will go on.. but without scheduled headliner Frank Ocean, who will be replaced by Blink-182 following a statement that was released to the public.

The news serves as an anti-climactic end to Frank’s run at the annual music festival. The previous Sunday (April 16), many fans took to social media to complain about his performance.. dubbing it uninspired.. particularly when you consider how rare it is that we get to see the elusive singer onstage.

His April 16 set (which was originally supposed to feature an ice-skating sequence) was abruptly changed last minute and to make matters worse, a scheduled livestream of his performance was cancelled. Now, he’s not taking part in Weekend 2 at all, and the reason is being attributed to a leg injury.

Check out the official statement below:

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.

“On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

The note concludes with a statement from Ocean: “‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ — Frank Ocean.”

