Talk about a miracle! A local fisherman called authorities after seeing a Jeep submerged underwater at Lake O’ the Pines in Texas.
RELATED: Harris County Sergeant Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash
RELATED: Report: Two Planes Crash During Dallas Air Show
They discovered a woman inside who had been listed on the Missing Persons List for two days. She was rescued alive and immediately treated for hypothermia. Photos shared online by the Marion County Sheriff Office show two men pulling an individual out of the water and into a boat. To their right, a portion of the submerged Jeep can be seen.
“He reported observing a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s camp boat ramp,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.
Check out this report from KHOU11 Below
Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
30 Under 30 Honoree – Deja Taylor
-
This Ohio City Was Named the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Win Tickets to See Katt Williams
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)