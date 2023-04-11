Summer will be here before we know it, which means millions of Americans are getting their travel plans together.
RELATED: Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges With 2 Felonies
RELATED: Con Man Used Chance The Rapper’s Name In Digital Scam
But according to a warning from the FBI, it’s better to arrive at your local airport with your phone fully charged along with a backup battery, as tech-savvy thieves are using phone charging stations to hack mobile devices.
“Juice jacking” is a scam that involves putting malware or monitoring software into a public USB port. That gives scammers the ability to steal data off a phone when it plugs in. It could include passwords, addresses, and banking information. Victims could even have their phones locked through the software.
FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
30 Under 30 Honoree – Deja Taylor
-
This Ohio City Was Named the 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Win Tickets to See Katt Williams
-
Win Cash and VIP Tickets to See Glorilla!
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)