There is a huge supply of water under us right now. It’s about 400 miles underground and it’s stored in a specific rock known as ‘ringwoodite’. This rock is a spongelike texture that soaks up water and stores it. Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen stated, “The ringwoodite is like a sponge, soaking up water, there is something very special about the crystal structure of ringwoodite that allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water”. He went on to say, “I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet. Scientists have been looking for this missing deep water for decades.”
Scientists made this discovery after studying earthquakes using seismometers and realizing shockwaves under the Earth. According to Indy100 “if the rock contained just % of water then that means there is three times more water under the surface than there is on the surface.
What do you think about the recent discovery?
- Fans Can’t Get Over How Larenz Tate And Method Man Still Look This Good After 30 Years In The Industry!
- Megan Thee Stallion Throws The First Pitch At Houston Astros Opening Day Game
- Lola Brooke Cites Teyana Taylor As Her Fashion Influence In Mefeater Magazine
- Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury, First Former POTUS To Face Criminal Charges
- NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
- Breaking Down The Cultural Significance Of The Word ‘Dope’
- Massive Ocean Found Underneath Earth; More Water Than The Surface
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘I’m Not a Take One For The Team Girl’ | Episode 113
- GOP Legislator Calls Largely Black D.C. Schools ‘Inmate Factories,’ But He’ll Probably Say He’s Not Racist
- Lizzo Debuts Yitty’s New Gender Affirming Shapewear Line ‘Your Skin’
Massive Ocean Found Underneath Earth; More Water Than The Surface was originally published on hot1009.com
-
SZA Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Who Jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine? Tweet Claims IG Video Shows Name Of Man Stomping Rapper
-
Jaw Dropper: SZA Shows Off Her ASSets in Skims Photoshoot
-
Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About Getting A “BBL” While Recovering From Hip Replacement Surgery, Twitter Reacts
-
Finesse 3 Times? Rapper Finesse2Tymes Is In A Relationship With 3 Women At Once
-
Win Tickets to See Glorilla