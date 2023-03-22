SZA Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

SZA is the latest star to model for Kim Kardashion’s buzzing shapewear brand SKIMS. On March 22, the 40-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram with several images of the “Kill Bill” singer donning a curve-hugging dark brown bodysuit from the brand’s “Fits Everybody collection.”

In all three images, SZA showed off her thick frame and snatched waist as she gazed into the camera with a smoldering look.

On Twitter, the SKIMS social media account shared another picture of the R&B beauty flaunting a brown matching panty and bra set from the collection.

We got to say, she ate this photoshoot up!

A few fans echoed similar sentiments on social media.

“GORGEOUS,” wrote one Twitter user. While another stan commented, “Face card never declines.”

SZA’s SKIMS campaign will be featured on Billboards across L.A.

SZA’s modeling appearance comes just days before the final stop of her U.S. tour. The CTRL artist will end her multi-city run at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. According to Variety, pictures from her sizzling SKIMS campaign will be featured on billboards surrounding the venue.

In a statement, the New Jersey native said she was “excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign” and to be aligned “with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy.”

The “Love Galore” hitmaker is the latest celebrity to pose for Kardashian’s size-inclusive shapewear company. Comedian Chelsea Handler, Teyana Taylor, and Cassie have also modeled for the brand.

As for why SZA made sense for the Fits Everybody collection, Kim said in a statement that she was enamored by the singer’s “honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy.”

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur added, “She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in Skims’ latest campaign.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s lastest collection caters to all sizes, ranging from XXS to 4X.

What do you think of SZA’s SKIMS debut? Tell us in the comments section.

SZA Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS was originally published on hellobeautiful.com