D.L. Hughley Week continues on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and it’s right on time for the beginning of Black History Month. The comedian and radio show host stops by Hollywood Boulevard to ask Black and White people questions about Black History.

Hughley asks questions like:

Name a Wu-Tang Clan member

Do you know the words of the Black National Anthem

What’s the blackest thing you’ve ever done

Have you ever been approved for a loan

The people gave some rather hilarious answers to some of D.L.’s questions and some you have to see and hear to believe.

Nothing says Black History like Hollywood Boulevard. D.L. Hughley hits the streets of Los Angeles to see how people are celebrating Black History Month and quiz them on all things Black history, from the Black national anthem to Wu-Tang.

You can watch D.L. Hughley from January 30th to February 2nd on Comedy Central as guest hosts The Daily Show. Check your local listings or check highlights on YouTube.

D.L. Hughley’s Black History Quiz? | The Daily Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com