THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

O’Ryan is opening up about his past and his relationship with singer Jhené Aiko.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For those who don’t know O’Ryan is the younger brother to Omarion and is also an artist by his own right. Most recently he participated in a now infamous watermelon act on stage with his brother during last year’s Verzuz battle against Mario. Before both he and Jhené’s career took off, they were in a relationship together and even had a child.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a new interview, the singer revealed what factors contributed to their ultimate demise. “We were very young,” O’Ryan shared on the Jst Us Podcast.

I was afraid of messing up… I can’t be a good baby father and a good man. Haven’t seen it, for me, in my life personally.”

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

O’Ryan Shares Why His Relationship With Jhené Aiko Didn’t Work Out was originally published on themorninghustle.com