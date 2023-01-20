Lil Durk & Future “Mad Max,” The Weeknd “Nothing Is Lost” & More | Daily Visuals 1.20.23

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s been more than a month since Lil Durk dropped his latest project Loyal Bros 2. But the Chiraq representative isn’t letting that buzz die just yet and comes through with a new clip for a fan favorite cut off that album.

Linking up with Future for the visuals to “Mad Max,” Lil Durk and the Toxic King head down to Miami to lay down their bars as a few juxes go down in the sunny streets of South Beach. This video was hella violent.

From hardcore rap to some R&B, The Weeknd heads to the planet of Pandora to get that Avatar money and sing underwater as the Na’vi natives groove to his melody.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Tjay, Rich The Kid, Famous Dex and Jay Critch and more.

LIL DURK & FUTURE – “MAD MAX”

THE WEEKND – “NOTHING IS LOST”

LIL TJAY – “CLUTCHIN MY STRAP”

RICH THE KID, FAMOUS DEX & JAY CRITCH – “WHERE’S DEXTER”

KALI UCHIS – “I WISH YOU ROSES”

AUGUST ALSINA – “MYSELF”

NLE CHOPPA – “23”

AB-SOUL FT. SIR – “IT BE LIKE THAT”

