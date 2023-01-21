Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Beyoncé took to the stage to hold a surprise performance during an all expenses paid luxury weekend in Dubai for the unofficial opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, and needless to say, the Beyhive is in a frenzy!

Although the performance was meant to be private, many concert goers caught the Dubai show on camera and shared it to social media, finally giving us some sort of visual for her highly popularized Renaissance album.

Ahead of her performance, the singer was spotted donning a cut out gold dress while posing on the red carpet of the swanky hotel. She wore her blonde locs in tight curls and was all smiles as she prepared to take the stage.

According to social media videos, Bey sang a melody of her hits, including “XO”, “Brown Skin Girl”, and other songs from her Rennaisance album.

It was also reported that the outing is a family affair as Jay-Z was spotted near the Atlantis along with the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who even came on stage with superstar mama mom at one point during her performance of “Brown Skin Girl.”

Check out a clip from the performance below.

If this is any indication of what’s to come this year from Beyoncé then we’re definitely in for a treat when those visuals finally drop! Beauties, what do you think about Bey’s surprise performance?

DON’T MISS…

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Beyonce Brings Major Virgo Energy To Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ Issue

Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com