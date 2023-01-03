Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.

During the first quarter, Hamlin was involved in a tackle that seemed to be routine. After standing up and walking away, he suddenly collapsed. It was later reported that he had suffered cardiac arrest and wasn’t breathing on his own. He was administered CPR and taken to a local hospital.

Hamlin is still in the ICU in critical-condition.

Related Stories Bills Damar Hamlin Critical Condition, Game Postponed

Today the league announced that the remainder of this week’s NFL schedule would play out normally, but that the Bills/Bengals make-up game would not be rescheduled for this week.

There are no more details at this time. Please check back for updates.

NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game was originally published on wzakcleveland.com