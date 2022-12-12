According to NBC4i, the requirements for teachers and staff members to carry weapons on school grounds have been set.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio School Safety Center has finished setting the training requirements. Known as the Armed School Staff Essential Training (ASSET) Curriculum, it was developed to meet requirements set forth by House Bill 99, which gives Ohio school boards and governing bodies the option to arm staff members.
“For districts that choose to arm a school staff member, this training will ensure that those individuals are thoroughly prepared to respond to emergencies specific to a school environment,” DeWine said in a news release.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Jordyn Woods Turns Head In A Sexy Reflective Dress At The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere
- 8 Iconic NeNe Leakes Quotes That Live Rent-Free In Our Head
- Jordin Sparks Becomes Cantu Beauty’s Latest Brand Ambassador
- New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cincinnati
- SZA Announces North American Tour, First Stop in Ohio
- BIA Revisits Her Foot Locker Roots In This Year’s Global Holiday Campaign
- Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital
- Big Up, (Big) Let Down: Gifts From Missy And R. Kelly’s Jail Album
- Public Seales Announcement: Brittney Griner’s Homecoming
- Amanda Seales Show: 3 Essentials When Returning From Russia
Ohio sets training program to arm teachers, staff members in schools was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com